Mining People: Foremost Clean Energy, Generation Uranium, Gold Candle, Silver Viper Minerals, Giyani Metals, Loyalist Exploration

Management changes announced this week:

Cerrado Gold appointed Alonso Lujan as vice president of exploration.

Commerce Resources appointed Nicholas Holthouse as president and CEO.

Dark Star Minerals welcomed Jeremey Hanson as vice president of exploration.

Fancamp Exploration tapped Kit Spring as the company’s chief investment officer (CIO).

Foremost Clean Energy welcomed Cameron MacKay as vice president of exploration.

Forum Energy Metals appointed Rebecca Hunter as president, CEO, and director.

Generation Uranium announced Anthony Zelen has resigned as CEO, Chris Huggins appointed interim CEO.

GGL Resources reported John Gilbert resigned as CEO and director, Matthew Turner was appointed interim CEO.

Gold Candle appointed Rick Howes as CEO.

GoldHaven Resources appointed Robert Birmingham as president and CEO.

International Battery Metals appointed Michael Rutledge as CFO.

Jaguar Mining announced Luis Albano Tondo was appointed deputy CEO.

Management changes announced this week:

Minsud Resources welcomed Renato Bobis as part time vice president of exploration.

Paladin Energy welcomed Melanie Williams as company secretary.

Rockhaven Resources named Brad Thrall as managing director.

Sego Resources reported Brent Petterson resigned as CFO, Paul McGroary appointed CFO.

Silver Viper Minerals reported Carla Hartzenberg has resigned as CFO, Steve Cope assumed interim role.

Snowline Gold appointed Oliver Curran vice president of environment and permitting.

Stuhini Exploration welcomed Meredith Eades as CEO and director.

Wesdome Gold Mines announced Fernando Ragone has departed as CFO, Raj Gill named interim CFO.

Board Changes:

Almonty Industries welcomed Alan Estevez to its board of directors.

Amerigo Resources added Ignacio Cruz to its board of directors.

Ashley Gold announced Jody Dahrouge has joined its advisory board.

Aventis Energy named Michael Mulberry to its board of directors.

Giyani Metals appointed Nigel Robinson as board chair and Martin Botha as a member of the board.

Infinico Metals reported Douwe van Hees has resigned from the board of directors.

Loyalist Exploration added Bob Bresee its board of directors.

Reyna Silver reported Carmen Amezquita has left the board of directors.

Stuhini Exploration welcomed David O'Brien as board chair.

Tana Resources announced Ted Konyi resigned as board director.