Mining People: Founders Metals, i-80 Gold, Troubadour Resources, Aya Gold and Silver, Euro Manganese, Imagine Lithium, Surge Battery Metals

Management changes announced this week:

American Tungsten welcomed Ali Haji as its new CEO.

Battery Mineral Resources reported Lazaros (Laz) Nikeas, current executive chairman, has been appointed as non-executive chairman and CEO. Martin Kostuik has departed the positions of CEO and director of the company.

Founders Metals tapped Barry Macdonald as an independent director to the company's board of directors.

GoldON Resources announced the appointments of Gregory Lytle as president, chief executive officer and director, Glen Wallace as chief financial officer, and Brayden Sutton as director. These appointments follow the resignations of Michael Romanik as president, CEO, and director, and Jeff Smulders as CFO and director.

Honey Badger Silver announced Dorian L. (Dusty) Nicol will be stepping down as the company's CEO. Chad Williams, the company's chairman, will change his role to executive chairman and interim CEO.

i-80 Gold announced Matthew Gili will be stepping down as president and COO. Gili will continue to work in his capacity until a successor is appointed.

Japan Gold appointed Jason Letto as vice president of exploration and Masanao Kusui as general manager of business administration.

Snowline Gold reported the expansion of its management team through appointment of Victor Vdovin as vice president of engineering, along with Lauren McDougall as CFO, replacing Matthew Roma.

The Metals Company announced Rutger Bosland joined the company as chief innovation and offshore technology officer (CIOTO).

Troubadour Resources welcomed Zachary Kotowych as CEO and director.

Windfall Geotek announced Daniel Belisle was nominated CFO of the company. Scott Kelly finished his mandate as CFO. David Beck resigned as chairman, president and CEO.

Board Changes:

Adyton Resources reported Dr. Chris Wilson tendered his resignation from the board of directors.

Aya Gold and Silver appointed John Burzynski to the board and announced the departure of Nikolaos Sofronis from the board.

Canter Resources named Warwick Smith as executive chairman of the board of directors.

enCore Energy appointed Nathan Tewalt to the board of directors.

Euro Manganese added Rick Anthon as chairman of the board of directors.

Global Tactical Metals added Dr. Marcus Bursik to its advisory board.

Imagine Lithium welcomed Sufan Siauw to its board of directors.

Mineros appointed Augusto López Valencia as chairman of the board of directors.

Nine Mile Metals appointed Jonathan Holmes to the board of directors.

Precore Gold named Louis Gariepy to its advisory board.

Rackla Metals named Tom Garagan to its board of directors. The company announced Bruce Smith stepped down as a director.

Rockland Resources tapped Tracy Hughes as a board director.

Surge Battery Metals named Owen Taylor to board of directors.

Windfall Geotek appointed Michel Fontaine, Marcel Robillard and Mario Drolet to the board of directors of the company. The company announced the resignations of David Beck, Dorian Nicol and Joseph Lafleur from their roles as directors of the company.