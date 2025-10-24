Mining People: Fuerte Metals, Maxus Mining, Search Minerals, First American Uranium, i-80 Gold, Scottie Resources 

Management changes announced this week:

Alpha Exploration added John Wilton as full time CEO.

Andina Copper appointed Stephen McIntosh as a strategic advisor.

Defense Metals promoted Ali Mahdavi as senior vice president of corporate development.

Fuerte Metals announced several key additions to its management team. The new additions to the senior leadership team include: Denis Flood as COO, Chief Operating Officer, Jason O'Connell as CFO, Jennie Gjertsen as vice-president of sustainability and external relations, Nelson Bodnarchuk as vice president of people and systems, and Jasmin Dobson as vice president of environment and permitting.

Honey Badger Silver announced Andrew Jedemann will assume the role of vice president of exploration.

Liberty Gold welcomed Brad Ralph as senior vice president of corporate development.

Maxus Mining promoted Robert Eckford as a technical advisor to the company.

Minera Alamos reported Darren Blasutti has joined the company as executive vice president of corporate development.

New Pacific Metals appointed Jalen Yuan as permanent CEO and Chester Xie as permanent CFO. Yuan has also been appointed to the company's board of directors.

Northern Lights Resources promoted Leon Ho as CFO, effective October 21, 2025.

Pinnacle Silver and Gold promoted Carlos Castro Villalobos as project manager for the El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico.

Rua Gold added Simon Delander as vice president of risk, stakeholder and regulatory affairs.

Search Minerals promoted Jason Macintosh as CFO.

Spark Energy Minerals welcomed Dr. Fernando Tallarico as CEO and chairman of the board.

VR Resources announced Justin Daley has tendered his resignation as CEO and president of the company. The board of directors has appointed founder and chairman, Dr. Michael H. Gunning, as president and CEO.

Board changes:

Caprock Mining named Jean-David Moore to its company's board of directors as an independent director and a member of the audit committee.

Critical Metals added Rear Admiral Peter Stamatopoulos, U.S. Navy (ret) as an advisor on its advisory board.

Emergent Metals appointed two new independent directors to the board of directors, Joseph Mullin and Michael Leahy.

Empress Royalty welcomed Daniel Burns to its board of directors.

First American Uranium is pleased to announce the appointments of the Hon. Kerry-Lynne D. Findlay and Joseph A. Carrabba to the board of directors of the company.

i-80 Gold stated Eva Bellissimo has notified the company of her intention to step down from its Board of Directors effective October 31, 2025

New Break Resources appointed Mark Fedosiewich and Andrew Thomson to the company's board of directors and Phillip Walford as a technical advisor to the company.

Royal Road Minerals reported Ghassane Benchekroun has resigned from the company's board of directors.

Scottie Resources appointed Brent Omland to its board of directors.

Silver Mountain Resources announced Alfredo Plenge has resigned from his position as a director of the company.

STLLR Gold added Mandy Wong to its board of directors.