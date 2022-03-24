Mining People: Galiano Gold, Horizonte Minerals, Lundin Mining, Suncor Energy

Management appointments announced this week:

Fausto Di Trapani stepped down as CFO of Galiano Gold, to be succeeded by senior VP finance Matt Freeman.

Ivor Exploration named Vivien Chuang as its new CFO, replacing Brent Hahn.

Andre Oliveira is the new VP of exploration at Lundin Gold.

Suncor Energy appointed Peter Zebedee as executive VP of mining and upgrading.

Tarachi Gold appointed Todd Roth as VP of operations to oversee its mining assets in Mexico.

Paul Matysek and Craig Parry joined TinOne Resources’ technical advisory board.

White Metal Resources named David Speck as CFO, a role vacated by the resignation of Nikolaos Tsimidis.

Board moves include:

BluMetric Environmental added Wanda Richardson to its board of directors. It also appointed Jeffrey Talley as board chair.

Horizonte Minerals added Gillian Davidson and Vincent Benoit to its board.

The board of Lundin Mining welcomed Juliana Lam as its newest member. Adam Lundin will also stand for election at the company’s next annual meeting, succeeding the retiring Peter Jones.

Power Metals appointed Zhiwei Wang as director and the resignation of Brian LaRocco from the board.