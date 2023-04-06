Mining People: Graphite One, Churchill Resources, and Suncor Energy

Management changes

Angel Wing Metals appointed Marc Prefontaine as president & CEO and Cal Everett as chair.

Chesapeake Gold announced CFO Erick Underwood will be stepping down.

Elysee Development announced chair Guido Cloetens as president and CEO of the company and Martin Burian to serve as chair.

Giyani Metals appointed Danny Keating as president and CEO and board member.

GoldHaven appointed Bonn Smith as incoming CEO.

Graphite One appointed Kevin Torpy as vice-president, operations of Graphite One (Alaska) and Andrew Tan as vice-president, advanced graphite materials.

Gunpoint Exploration reported Cindy Ieong has stepped down as CFO.

Karora Resources appointed Leigh Junk as managing director.

Kraken Energy named Zachery Hibdon as vice-president, exploration, and Carson Halliday as CFO.

Libra Lithium named Koby Kushner as CEO and director and Benjamin Kuzmich as vice-president, exploration.

Monarca Minerals announced Carlos Espinosa as interim president and CEO following Paul Ténière's resignation.

Nevada Lithium appointed Jeff Wilson as vice-president, exploration.

Pegmatite One Lithium and Gold appointed Kelly Abbott as new CEO and president.

Power Metals appointed Gerry Brockelsby as CEO.

Silver Mountain Resources named Alvaro Espinoza as CEO.

SRK Global announced the passing of president Andy Robertson.

Sulliden Mining announced Rennie Morkel as CEO.

Sun Summit Minerals appointed Waseem Javed as CFO, effective April 15, 2023.

Teako Minerals appointed Sven Gollan as CEO.

Board changes this week

Churchill Resources announced Kevin Tomlinson’s retirement as director of the board.

Exro named Rod Copes as interim chair, as executive chair Mark Godsy has stepped down.

F3 Uranium added John DeJoia, Raymord Ashley, and Terrence Osier to the board.

Inventus Mining added Perry Ing to the board.

Lode Metals announced Blair Jordan joined the board.

Lundin Mining appointed Maria Olivia Recart to the board.

Omai Gold Mines appointed Don Dudek as chair of the board, following the stepping down of Renaud Adams.

QNB Metals added David Couture to the board.

Sixty North Gold Mining named John Carter to its board.

Suncor Energy added Daniel Romasko to the board.

Valorem Resources has appointed Jonathan Victor Hill and Mata Botima to the board.