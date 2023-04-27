Mining people: Guanajuato Silver, Canadian Metals, Freegold

Changes in management:
Guanajuato Silver named Hernan Dorado Smith, former COO, as chief strategy officer.
Lithium Americas named Pablo Mercado as executive vice-president and CFO, succeeding Eduard Epshtein.
NorthWest Copper announced David Moore as CEO and interim president.
Power Metals appointed Amanuel Bein, as vice-president of exploration.
Rome Resources appointed Mark Gasson as its president and CEO.
Satori Resources named Ian Ball as interim president & CEO.
Volt Lithium appointed president Alex Wylie as CEO.
Board changes:
Canadian Metals named Michel Gagnon as executive chair.
Freegold appointed Maurice Tagami to the board.
Fjordland Exploration added Scott Broughton to the board.
Gold79 appointed Peter Mercer as new independent director.
Oceanagold appointed Linda Broughton to the board.
Surge Battery Metals added Graham Harris to the board.
Comments