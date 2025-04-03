Mining People: Integra Resources, North Arrow Metals, StrategX Elements, Taurus Gold, Cordoba Minerals, Gold Candle, Rio Silver

Management changes announced this week:

Integra Resources has tapped Sean Deissner as vice president of finance.

Latin Metals welcomed Elyssia Patterson as vice president of investor relations.

Mineros S.A. announced Alan Wancier Rode succeeded Andres Restrepo as interim CEO and interim president of the company pending the appointment of David Londoño on April 8, 2025.

New Pacific Metals announced Andrew Williams will be stepping down as CEO and director of the company. The company has appointed Jalen Yuan as interim CEO. Chester Xie has been appointed interim CFO.

North Arrow Minerals named Eira Thomas as president and CEO of the company.

STLLR Gold appointed Conor Kearns as vice president of finance.

StrategX Elements announced Gary Wong has stepped down as the company's vice president of exploration.

Taurus Gold appointed Robert Sim as interim CEO, replacing Frank Lagiglia.

TriStar Gold confirmed CEO Nick Appleyard has returned from leave.

Westhaven Gold reported Gareth Thomas will step down as president and CEO and Ken Armstrong will assume the role of new president and CEO.

Board Changes:

Anfield Energy appointed Ross McElroy on its board of directors.

Cordoba Minerals appointed new appointees to the company's board of directors: Mark Gibson and Glen Kuntz.

Gold Candle named Pierre Lassonde as executive chairman of its board of directors.

Group Eleven Resources announced Franz Bollmann has been appointed to the board of directors.

Lake Victoria Gold welcomes Richard Reynolds to its board of directors.

Mineros S.A. has named three new board directors: Natalia Correa, Augusto López Valencia, and Andres Restrepo.

Precipitate Gold reported that Adrian Fleming has resigned from the company’s board of directors and has stepped down from his role as non-executive chairman of the board.

Rio Silver welcomed Eric H. Hinton to its advisory board.

Rupert Resources appointed Kim Hagberg and Joanna Pearson as independent non-executive directors to the board.

Taurus Gold announced Trevor Harding and Frank Lagiglia have been replaced on the board by Robert Sim and Meghan Brown.