Mining People: Ivanhoe Mines, Tartisan Nickel, Westhaven Gold, Barrick Mining, Founders Metals, United States Antimony

Management changes announced this week:

Armory Mining added Tom Clarke to its advisory committee.

E-Power Resources welcomed Jean-Michel Gauthier as CEO.

Ivanhoe Mines added Mark Farren as strategic advisor, Tom van den Berg as chief operating officer (COO) and Nick Popovic appointed as strategic advisor to the board,



Kenadyr Metals promoted Enrico Gay to CEO.

North Arrow Minerals appointed Kaeli Gattens to the role of vice president of communications, effective December 1, 2025.

Pure Energy Minerals raised William Morton to president and CEO. Joseph Mullin resigned as president and CEO.

Supreme Critical Metals announced Glen R. Watson is stepping into role as president and CEO. He succeeds George Tsafalas.

Tartisan Nickel welcomed David Burga as geological advisor to the company.

Ur-Energy reported Penne Goplerud, who served as general counsel and corporate secretary, will retire on January 6, 2026. Alex Ritchie will succeed Goplerud as general counsel and corporate secretary.

Westhaven Gold named Kaeli Gattens as vice president of communications.

World Copper appointed Mark Lotz as CEO.

Board changes:

Alkane Resources is pleased to announce the appointment of Denise McCormish to the board as an independent non-executive director with effect on December 1st, 2025.

Barrick Mining reported Ben van Beurden stepped down from board and Lorento Silva succeeded as lead independent director.

DLP Resources announced Derek White stepped down as chair of the board. William (Bill) Bennett was also appointed as chair of board.

E-Power Resources welcomed Mark Billings as chairman of the board.

Euromax Resources announced P. Gage Jull has been appointed to the board of directors as an independent, non-executive director.

Fancamp Exploration welcomed Jasper Bertisen to its board of directors.

Founders Metals appointed Vijay Kirpalan to its board of directors.

Ivanhoe Mines reported Manfu Ma stepped down from board and Xianwen Wu joined the board.

United States Antimony added Jon R.Marinelli as an independent director on board.