Mining People: K92 Mining, NorthIsle Copper and Gold, Aftermath Silver, Nuclear Fuels, Silver Spruce Resources, Standard Lithium

Management changes announced this week:

Commerce Resources advised Ross Carroll has terminated his employment with the company by mutual agreement and will step down as president and CEO and as a member of the board of directors. Jeremy Robinson, who is currently a non-executive Director, will assume the role of interim president and CEO.

K92 Mining appointed Robert Smillie as vice president of exploration. The company announced Andrew Kohler will step down as interim vice president of exploration and will resume the role as chief geologist.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold welcomed Dr. Pablo Mejia Herrera as vice president of exploration.

Board Changes:

Arya Resources appointed Peter K. Deacon and Andrew Cormier as board directors.

Bear Creek Mining announced Andrew Swarthout and Sandra Daycock have retired from the board of directors.

Canada One Mining tapped Maria Mockova for the role of independent director.

Critical One Energy added Chet Idziszek as an independent board member.

Denison Mines appointed Ken Hartwick to its board of directors,

Electric Royalties announced Craig Lindsay has been appointed chair of the board. He succeeds Marchand Snyman.

Hot Chili has named Fiona Van Maanen to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Nuclear Fuels mourns the passing of independent director Eugene Spiering.

Silver Spruce Resources named Paul K. Smith and William Fleming to the company advisory board.

SolGold welcomed Charles Joseland as the company senior independent director.

Standard Lithium appointed Karen G. Narwold to the board of directors.