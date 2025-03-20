Mining People: K92 Mining, NorthIsle Copper and Gold, Aftermath Silver, Nuclear Fuels, Silver Spruce Resources, Standard Lithium

Management changes announced this week: Commerce Resources advised Ross Carroll has terminated his employment with the company by mutual agreement and will […]
By Joseph Quesnel March 20, 2025 At 2:36 pm
Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Topics

Tags

Management changes announced this week:

Commerce Resources advised Ross Carroll has terminated his employment with the company by mutual agreement and will step down as president and CEO and as a member of the board of directors. Jeremy Robinson, who is currently a non-executive Director, will assume the role of interim president and CEO.

K92 Mining appointed Robert Smillie as vice president of exploration. The company announced Andrew Kohler will step down as interim vice president of exploration and will resume the role as chief geologist.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold welcomed Dr. Pablo Mejia Herrera as vice president of exploration.

Board Changes:

Arya Resources appointed Peter K. Deacon and Andrew Cormier as board directors.

Bear Creek Mining announced Andrew Swarthout and Sandra Daycock have retired from the board of directors.

Canada One Mining tapped Maria Mockova for the role of independent director.

Critical One Energy added Chet Idziszek as an independent board member.

Denison Mines appointed Ken Hartwick to its board of directors,

Electric Royalties announced Craig Lindsay has been appointed chair of the board. He succeeds Marchand Snyman.

Hot Chili has named Fiona Van Maanen to the board as an independent non-executive director.

Nuclear Fuels mourns the passing of independent director Eugene Spiering.

Silver Spruce Resources named Paul K. Smith and William Fleming to the company advisory board.

SolGold welcomed Charles Joseland as the company senior independent director.

Standard Lithium appointed Karen G. Narwold to the board of directors.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 28 2025 - Mar 29 2025
16th Annual Conference on Eastern Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering