Mining People: Lithium South Development, Liberty Gold, Mineros, NexMetals Mining, Volta Metals, NioCorp Developments

Management changes announced this week:

Belmont Resources welcomed Patrick Brandl as interim president and CEO, effective August 1, 2025. Brandl will succeed George Sookochoff, who has stepped down from his executive role.

Lithium South Development added Claudio C. Zalewski as director of development and construction for the Hombre Muerto North lithium project.

Equinox Gold reported a leadership transition. Greg Smith has stepped down as CEO and director, and Darren Hall, current president and chief operating officer, has been appointed CEO and director. Concurrent with this transition, David Schummer, formerly executive vice president of operations, has been appointed COO of Equinox Gold.

Liberty Gold announced the appointment of four mining professionals to its technical and project development team. Tyler Cole as vice president of project development. Richard Zaggle as senior director of mining and metallurgy. Owen Nicholls as director of technical services. Charles Mumford as senior environmental and permitting specialist.

First Nordic Metals named Gernot Wober as vice president of exploration.

Copper Quest Exploration welcomed Chad McMillan to serve as a strategic advisor to the company.

Element79 Gold tapped Michael Smith as vice president of corporate development.

Mineros appointed David Splett as new CFO.

Board changes:

St. Augustine Gold and Copper announced Nicolaos Paraskevas and Andrew J. Russell have joined the board of directors and Love "Lolot" D. Manigsaca has been named CFO.

NexMetals Mining appointed Philipa Varris to its board of directors.

Avanti Gold named Martin Pawlitschek as a non-executive director on its board of directors.

Volta Metals appointed Alastair Neill and Steve Stakiw to its advisory board.

Storm Exploration welcomed Cameron Dorsey to its advisory board.

NioCorp Developments announced the passing of board Member Michael Morris.

VanadiumCorp Resource appointed Dr. James Tansey to the board of directors.

NovaGold Resources approved the appointment of Ali Erfan to serve on the board. Erfan’s ascension will fill the vacancy left by the departure of director Diane Garrett.