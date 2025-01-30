Mining People: Mayfair Gold, Yukon Metals, Armory Mining, Silver Viper Minerals, Mines D’Or Orbec, Infinitum Copper

Management changes announced this week:

Armory Mining appointed Alex Klenman as CEO. Klenman replaces Nader Vatanchi.

Baru Gold welcomed Sri Darmawan as new COO of the Sangihe gold project.

Cascada Silver appointed Robert Suttie as CFO and secretary. He replaces Thomas Pladsen.

GGL Resources announced the resignation of Doug Eaton as CEO. Matthew Turner succeeds Eaton as interim CEO.

Mayfair Gold named Nicholas Campbell as CEO.

Nickel 28 Capital appointed Cindy Davis as CFO.

Troilus Gold named Denis Rivard as executive VP of projects and Chris Sharpe as VP of technical services.

Yukon Metals tapped Kaeli Gattens as VP investor relations and communications.

Board changes:

Belo Sun Mining tapped Jack Lunnon as a director of the company.

Infinitum Copper appointed Manni Buttar to its board of directors.

Mines D'Or Orbec named Cattelan to its board of directors.

Myriad Uranium announces Ian Archbold has resigned from the board of directors.

Nova Pacific Metals appointed Dr. Tom Setterfield and Scott Young as the inaugural members of its board.

Silver Viper Minerals appointed Toby Pierce to the company's board of directors. The company also announced Ross Wilmot and Carla Hartzenberg have resigned from the board. Taurus Gold announced the resignation of Michael Rapsch as a director.