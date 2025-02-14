Mining People: Nations Royalty, Pacific Bay Minerals, Thunder Mountain Gold, Blue Sky Uranium, Gladiator Metals, Infinitum Copper

Management changes announced this week:

Generation Mining announced the departure of Drew Anwyll as COO.

Mayfair Gold Named Drew Anwyll as COO.

Nations Royalty appointed Sam Brezden as external relations manager.

North Peak Resources named Rupert Williams as CEO and director of the company. Brian Hinchcliffe, who had been acting as the company's CEO, will remain as the company's executive chairman and on the board of directors.

Pacific Bay Minerals announced CFO Leanora Brett has stepped down and is replaced by Philip Ellard. Brett remains corporate secretary of the company.

Thunder Mountain Gold appointed Ron Espell as COO and Rocky Chase as vice president of operations.

Board Changes:

Bathurst Metal named Lorne McLeod Warner as a director of the company.

Blue Sky Uranium appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors.

Exploits Discovery named Douglas Cater as its new chair of the board of directors.

First Andes Silver added Ian Stalker as executive chairman and a director of the company.

Gladiator Metals announced Ian Harris has resigned as a director of the company.

Infinitum Copper announced the resignation of Marco Roque as a director of the company.

MAX Power Mining tapped Neil McMillan for its board of directors.

Recharge Resources welcomed Lawrence Segerstrom to its board of directors.

Tsodilo Resources added Mosimanegape ("Gape") Mogegeh as a member of its board of directors.

York Harbour Metals named Joseph Cullen to its board of directors.

Yukon Metals appointed Susan Craig to the board of directors as an independent director.