Mining People: NEO Battery Materials, Spartan Metals, Azucar Minerals, AngloGold Ashanti, Noble Plains Uranium, Snowline Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Generation Mining promoted Clinton Swemmer as vice president of projects.

Gunnison Copper raised Robert Winton to the role of chief operating officer.

Mineral Road Discovery reported Jason Cubitt has resigned from his role as CEO. Cubitt will continue to serve on the company's board of directors as a non-executive director. The board appointed Damien Reynolds as interim CEO. Reynolds currently serves as executive chairman.

NexGold Mining appointed Brian Jackson to the role of vice president of projects, effective October 14, 2025.

Romios Gold Resources announced Ashley Nadon assumed the role of corporate secretary. Elizabeth Wallinger and Ashley Nadon replaced Frank van de Water, who is retiring as director and corporate secretary, respectively.

NEO Battery Materials added Linda Miller as senior scientific advisor to the company.

Stearman Resources appointed Dr. Yuanming Pan as technical advisor to the Company.

NeoTerrex Minerals promoted Dr. Natalie Pietrzak-Renaud, P.Geo., as senior technical advisor.

Spartan Metals reported the resignations of William Pettigrew as CEO and director and Ryan Chueng as director of the company. Brett Marsh, current president of the company will assume the role of CEO and has been appointed a director of the board.

NioCorp Developments added David Hamm as general counsel.

Intrepid Metals tapped Evelyn Cox as vice president of corporate development.

Azucar Minerals reported Douglas McDonald has resigned from all his roles in the company, including as director and executive vice president.

Board changes:

AngloGold Ashanti appointed Marcus Randolph independent non-executive director of the company with effect from 27 October 2025. Randolph will serve as member of compensation and human resources committee and social, ethics and sustainability committee.

Antler Gold stated Dale Verran resigned as a director of the company. Verran continues as technical advisor.

Ascot Resources announced William (Bill) Bennett, interim chair of the board of directors, has resigned. Indi Gopinathan replaces Bennett as interim board chair.

Cascadia Minerals reported Robert Dixon has been appointed as a director and non-executive chairman of its board of directors.

Granada Gold Mine appointed Daniel Barrette as a director of the company.

Noble Plains Uranium welcomed Chris M. Healey to its board of directors.

Romios Gold Resources announced Elizabeth Wallinger and Malcolm Davidson have joined the company as independent directors. Malcolm Davidson replaces Brian Robertson who is also retiring from board duties.

Snowline Gold welcomed Crystal Smith as an independent director to the board of directors.

Thunder Mountain Gold nominated Ralph Noyes, current board member, as chairman of the board. This appointment will split the duties of the chairmanship, from the president and CEO.