Mining People: NexGold Mining, Star Diamond, Dryden Gold, First Canadian Graphite

Management changes announced this week:

Champion Electric Metals announced president and CEO Jonathan Buick has stepped down. Jonathan will remain a member of the board of directors. The company appointed Nicholas Konkin as interim president and CEO.

E-Tech Resources announced the appointment of Patrick McGrath as CFO, following the retirement of Rob Randall.

NexGold Mining reported Jeremy Wyeth has stepped down from the position of COO of the company. The company announced Rachel Pineault has stepped down as executive vice president of governance and corporate affairs.

Powermax Minerals appointed Paul Gorman as CEO and as a member on the board of directors.

Star Diamond reported chair, president and CEO, Ewan Mason has notified the board of his intention to retire on 20 November 2025.

Talisker Resources added Richard Murrell as general manager, Kyle Orr as vice president of exploration and Lindsay Dunlop-Carpenter as vice president of investor relations.

Tintina Mines appointed Juan Enrique Rassmuss haas CEO to replace Eugenio Ferrari. The company also announced the appointment of Stefan Jochum as director on the board of directors.

Board Changes:

Abcourt Mines named Chad Williams as new director, in replacement of Lise Kistabish.

Allegiant Gold appointed Norm Pitcher as chairman of the board of directors.

Dryden Gold added two new strategic advisors to its board of directors: Dr. Ben Frieman and Gary Baschuk.

Electra Battery Materials appointed David Stetson to its board of directors.

E-Power Resources announced William Pfaffenberger has retired from the board of directors. The company appointed Alexis de la Renaudière to the board.

First Canadian Graphite named Florent Baril to the board of directors.

Galloper Gold welcomed Souren Sarkissov as a director of the company.

Greenheart Gold appointed Julie-Anaïs Debreil to its board of directors.

Irving Resources named Mackenzie Clugston, former Ambassador of Canada to Japan, as an independent director on the board.

Kootenay Silver added Ron Miller as a director of the company.

Power Metallic Mines welcomed former federal minister Seamus O'Regan to its board of directors.

Troy Minerals welcomed Taylor Sulik to the company's advisory board.