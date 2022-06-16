Mining People: NovaGold, OceanaGold, Silverton Metals, Stratabound Minerals

Management appointments announced this week:

Candente Copper appointed Dale Found as VP, CFO.

Andrew Caruso was named president and CEO of New Moly.

John Seaberg is the new CEO of NV Gold.

OceanaGold appointed Brian Martin as SVP, business development and investor relations.

Pacific Ridge Exploration appointed Paul Jago as chief geologist.

Lowell Kamin is the new CEO of Silverton Metals, replacing John Theobald.

Stratabound Minerals appointed Keith Boyle as director of the Fremont gold project.

Board moves include:

NovaGold Resources director Igor Levental passed away.

NV Gold welcomed John Seaberg to its board.

Eric Boehnke joined the board of Power Group Projects.

Sierra Metals appointed Oscar Cabrera as chairman and Miguel Aramburu as its newest board addition.

Lowell Kamin replaced John Theobald on the board of Silverton Metals. Also departing the board is Gordon Wylie.