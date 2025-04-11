Mining People: Patriot Battery Metals, Silver Mountain Resources, Lion Copper and Gold, Cape Lithium, Panther Minerals, Tudor Gold

Management changes announced this week:

Corcel Exploration appointed Jon Ward as new CEO.

GoldQuest Mining tapped Leandro Sastre as vice president of exploration.

International Battery Materials announced Joseph A. Mills will assume the role of CEO and director.

Lion Copper and Gold announced a strategic leadership transition. Steven Dischler has stepped down as CEO. John Banning has been named new CEO.

Patriot Battery Metals welcomed Frederic Mercier-Langevin as new chief development/ operating officer (CDO/COO) for the company.

Silver Mountain Resources reported Alejandra Soto has resigned from her position as CFO. The company has commenced a search for new CFO.

Stuhini Exploration announced the resignation of Ehsan Salmabadi as company vice president of exploration.

Titan Mining named Kevin Hart as CFO.

Board Changes:

Cape Lithium reported the resignations of the following board directors: James Lumley, David Eaton, Kevin Cornish, Capt. Pappu Sastry and Perry Toms with immediate effect.

Founders Metals welcomed Barry Macdonald to the company's board of directors as an independent director.

Lahontan Gold reported major changes to the composition of its board of directors. The company plans to appoint Shane Williams, Evan Pelletier, and Max Pluss to the board. Concurrently, Chris Donaldson and Bob McKnight will step down from the board. Josh Serfass and Kimberly Ann will remain directors.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold named Alexander Davidson to its board of directors.

Panther Minerals welcomed Casey Forward as a director of the company.

Q-Gold Resources tapped Stan Bharti as its board executive chairman.

Rock Tech Lithium welcomed Dr. Beate Degen to its board of directors.

Tudor Gold appointed Diana Swain to its advisory board.

Wallbridge Mining Company announced that Tony Makuch is stepping down as a director and chairperson of the board. Janet Wilkinson, who currently serves as an independent director, has been appointed chairperson of the board.