Mining People: Vior, Critical Minerals, Mines D’or Orbec, TRX Gold, Standard Lithium, Osisko Development

Management changes announced this week:

Aberdeen International appointed Dev Shetty as CEO.

Critical Metals appointed Steven R Parkes as CFO.

Lomiko Metals named Gordana Slepcev as COO.

Mines D'Or Orbec named Cindy Davis as CFO.

Orla Mining added Silvana Costa as chief sustainability officer.

TRX Gold Corporation named Richard Boffey as COO.

Vior appointed Mathieu Savard as CEO and president.

Board changes:

Blackrock Silver named Tom Peregoodoff to the Board of Directors.

Bullion Gold Resources added Jean-David Moore and Luc Gervais to its board.

Critical Metals announced Carolyn Trabuco resigned as independent director.

Great Quest Gold announced Dr. David Shaw retired from its board of directors.

Heliostar Metals appointed Ramon Tomas Dávila Flores to its board of directors.

Metalla Royalty and Streaming added Chris Beer as independent board member.

Osisko Development named Stephen Quinn to its board of directors.

South Pacific Metals added Alexander Davidson to its board of directors.

Standard Lithium appointed Paul Collins as independent board member.

TriStar Gold appointed Marcus Brewster to its board of directors.