Mining sector urged to invest in skills development, says Multotec

The South African mining and minerals sector relies heavily on skilled engineers, geologists, metallurgists and technical staff to operate efficiently, innovate and remain globally competitive. However, the supply and quality of graduates entering the mining industry faces pressure. To help strengthen the talent pipeline, Multotec, alongside other industry participants, contributes to the Minerals Education Trust Fund (METF), a South African industry-driven, non-profit initiative supporting tertiary education in mining-related disciplines.

Department of Metallurgy University of Cape Town.

High-quality education in these fields reduces the risk of skills shortages, keeps academic departments viable, and promotes broader industry transformation in terms of demographics, gender, and access.

Building minerals education capacity through the METF

The METF provides financial support to universities, enabling departments to maintain academic standards, upgrade laboratories and equipment, and support research and teaching initiatives. By fostering strong collaboration between industry and academia, the fund helps ensure a steady pipeline of graduates with the technical skills needed to sustain and transform South Africa's minerals sector.

The METF currently funds nine tertiary institutions through targeted subventions that cover lecturers, academic staff support, laboratory improvements, and teaching resources. Sub-committees aligned to specific academic disciplines liaise with universities to allocate grants, facilitate industry-academic linkages, assess performance metrics, and ensure continued impact.

Multotec has long contributed to the METF, providing financial support to advance technical skills and human capital development across the minerals sector. The company renews its contribution annually, alongside other industry participants, and also provides minerals processing equipment to help strengthen links between industry and academia.

Why broader industry support is essential

Since 1999, the METF has disbursed more than R715 million to 17 university departments. Expanding industry participation is essential to sustain and grow its impact. Contributions help maintain teaching capacity, align curricula with industry needs and ensure facilities and laboratories remain up to date. A wider base of contributors will allow more universities to benefit and provide additional resources to support the development of the next generation of engineers, metallurgists and scientists.

Department of Metallurgy, Stellenbosch University

"Supporting the METF is a shared responsibility. I encourage any organisation connected to the minerals value chain, from mining and processing to equipment manufacturing, research, consulting and engineering services, to join the fund and play a role in strengthening the sector's future," Christina Ramotsabi, product manager for spirals at Multotec said.

Christina Ramotsabi, Product Manager Spirals

Ramotsabi added: "Education is something that is very close to my heart. Growing up in the township of Sebokeng, I would not be where I am today without the opportunity to study and the support I received along the way. My involvement in the METF allows me to give back and help create similar opportunities for others. When the industry works together, we can help address the skills challenges we face and support long-term, meaningful change."

Contributions earn an 18A Certificate, qualifying for tax exemption under Section 18A of the Income Tax Act. Additionally, contributions earn points under the Socio-Economic Development (SED) component of the B-BBEE codes and count toward the mandatory HRD contribution required by the Mining Charter. The METF is a registered Public Benefit Organization (PBO) and has been verified against the B-BBEE scorecard.