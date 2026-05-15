Moose Jaw backs Max Power’s natural hydrogen ambitions

Lawson discovery in Saskatchewan. Credit: Max Power

Max Power Mining, a Regina-based natural hydrogen exploration company, has signed an agreement with Moose Jaw, Sask. to research development opportunities for the city.

According to a company news release, the memorandum of understanding (MOU) focuses on regional infrastructure, industry, policy and economic development initiatives.

Lawson, Max Power’s flagship natural hydrogen discovery, is located 80 km north of Moose Jaw, and is key to this agreement, according to Ran Narayanasamy, the CEO of Max Power. “As Max Power advances its natural hydrogen project toward commercial validation, we see a meaningful opportunity to support innovation, attract investment, create long-term economic value and help position this region at the forefront of a new category of domestically sourced clean energy,” he said.

Being Canada’s first subsurface natural hydrogen system, Lawson offers exciting economic prospects to the City of Moose Jaw, according to Mayor James Murdoch, who added that the city’s “strategic plan emphasizes economic growth and strong partnerships.”

“We commend Max Power for advancing natural hydrogen exploration in our region and for engaging Moose Jaw in the conversation. This agreement allows us to explore the potential of Natural Hydrogen to support local industries, research and training partnerships, and longer-term economic opportunities,” Murdoch added.

While the company awaits federal funding, Narayanasamy believes this agreement will move the region towards more accessible clean energy.