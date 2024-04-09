MSA launches new Cairns 1836 fire helmet

As one of the most recognized and treasured pieces of firefighting safety equipment, the fire helmet stands as a point of pride and tradition in the fire service. Last Month, MSA Safety launched the new MSA Cairns 1836 Fire Helmet. The Cairns 1836 is one of the lightest weight traditional-style fire helmets available that meets National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) standards.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9118654-msa-cairns-1836-fire-helmet/

The Cairns 1836 features a reduced ride height, enhancing comfort, fit and balance for the wearer. Additionally, the new helmet includes a patent-pending slide-lock system, which eliminates the need for any special tools to disassemble the helmet, ultimately enabling quicker and easier maintenance. Coupled with the slide-lock system, the Cairns 1836 also features removeable soft goods, making the ear covering, interior liner and ratchet pad easier to clean. Finally, the helmet is adaptable to a wide range of head sizes fitting 95% of firefighters, based on National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) head size test data.

Each Cairns 1836 helmet comes with embedded radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, making it easier to track and manage the helmets through MSA FireGrid inventory management software.

Additional Cairns 1836 features include new eye protection options, Laser-etched certification information, pivoting ratchet and headband, two sizes of custom leather fronts, and a choice of colours.

The helmet is currently available for order, with more information available here.