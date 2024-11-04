Multivariable modelling study wins Maptek Geology Challenge 2024

First prize in this year’s Maptek Geology Challenge has been awarded to Miguel Aliaga Oblitas, who showed how Maptek DomainMCF improved model consistency and reduced processing time in advanced multivariable geological modelling.

Senior geomodeller with Newmont, Oblitas receives a personal prize of US$500 and a 6-month DomainMCF subscription for his company.

Oblitas highlighted the chance to work with real data from an active mine and apply innovative methodologies to enhance geological modelling. His report defined the challenges of accurately predicting vein behaviour at depth, especially with limited data, and noted significant improvements in model accuracy and efficiency.

“The ability to integrate various geological inputs—such as lithology, structural data, mineralogical information and vein intensity—was invaluable,” Oblitas said.

“The reduction in processing time from weeks to just a few hours greatly facilitated model updates and more timely decision making in exploration and resource estimation.”

Oblitas noted that the flexibility of the domain manager in GeologyCore, which enabled the creation of custom rules and rapid testing of different structural scenarios, was key to overcoming the deposit complexity.

“The integration of multivariable inputs, including lithological, vein intensity and mineralogical data, allowed for a more accurate and detailed representation of the deposit's structural framework—something that was challenging to achieve with traditional methods,” Oblitas commented.

Entries displayed a range of modelling techniques and applications, and judging was tight, resulting in a tie for second place awarded to Ed Lynch, superintendent exploration geology, SIMEC and Danielle Karbishev, senior resource estimation geologist, Fortescue.

The theme for 2024 – geological control for geological models – encouraged participants to combine their expertise with the power of machine learning to create models that accurately reflect geology.

Maptek provided geological modelling tools including GeologyCore and AI-assisted DomainMCF for up to four weeks, supported with documentation and technical assistance from our global team.

