Multotec appoints Robbertse as group CEO

Johan Robbertse. Credit: Multotec

Multotec has appointed Johan Robbertse group CEO, succeeding Thomas Holtz after 20 years at the helm, the company announced at Electra Mining Africa 2026. Holtz will remain board chair, providing continuity during the transition.

Multotec manufactures mineral processing equipment and develops customer-focused solutions designed to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability across mining operations. The South African company supplies customers in more than 70 countries and exports about 60% of its equipment.

“Our success at Multotec comes from being close to our customers,” Robbertse said. He joined the company in 2010 and helped guide its strategy and restructuring.

Holtz said Robbertse has the ambition and integrity needed to lead Multotec. The company said the transition supports continued product innovation, global collaboration and customer-focused growth.

Robbertse will build on a period in which Multotec expanded from a predominantly South African manufacturer into a globally integrated business. The company operates manufacturing facilities across Africa, South America, Asia and North America, supported by sister companies in Europe and Australia.