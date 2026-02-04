Multotec honoured by SACEEC for export leadership and local investment

Multotec has been named Exporter of the Year by the South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) securing both the overall Exporter of the Year title as well as the category award, recognizing the company’s sustained export growth, commitment to local manufacturing, and ability to compete globally through innovation, quality, and skills development.

The award follows a thorough evaluation process and reflects Multotec’s long-term contribution to South Africa’s export economy, particularly its success in expanding into international markets while retaining strong local production, employment, and supplier development.

According to SACEEC, the Exporter of the Year Award identifies companies that demonstrate sustained export growth, strategic market expansion, strong localization, operational excellence and long-term international competitiveness, criteria against which Multotec consistently performed.

A proven export strategy delivering measurable results

According to Etienne Smit, Group Supply Chain Manager at Multotec, the award recognizes a strategy that has been built deliberately over the years. “This acknowledgement shows how Multotec has grown its international footprint while keeping manufacturing, skills and value creation firmly rooted in South Africa. Export success for us is not accidental, it is the result of long-term planning, continuous innovation, and an unwavering focus on quality,” he said.

As highlighted in SACEEC’s evaluation, exports currently make up 55% of Multotec’s total turnover, with the company supplying solutions to customers in over 100 countries across six continents. Africa continues to be the largest export market, contributing more than 60% of export revenue, supported by growing demand from Australia, Europe, and the Americas.

Multotec’s ability to succeed across diverse regions is underpinned by solutions engineered for specific operating conditions, from copper operations in Zambia to lithium projects in South America.

“Our customers operate in various environments, and our solutions are designed accordingly. That adaptability is a key reason why we are able to compete globally and deliver consistent performance,” Smit explained.

Innovation, quality, and compliance as competitive advantages

SACEEC’s recognition also reflects Multotec’s continued investment in technology and process innovation, which enables the company to improve plant performance, reliability, and sustainability across global operations.

“Innovation is measurable for us. We use technologies that extend equipment life, reducing downtime, improving yields, and supporting more sustainable operations. These outcomes directly translate into long-term value for our customers," Smit said.

Multotec’s global competitiveness is further supported by its adherence to international standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001. As part of its export maturity, the company also holds Level 1 Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status, enabling faster customs clearance, reduced risk, and improved delivery timelines for export shipments.

“These accreditations are critical when operating in international markets. They assure customers that our products meet global quality, safety, and ethical standards,” adds Smit.

Global growth that strengthens local impact

Central to Multotec’s export success is its philosophy of “Global Presence, Local Expertise”, a key differentiator recognised during SACEEC’s assessment, which ensures international growth continues to support South Africa’s industrial base.

The company operates factories and office space covering more than 70 000 m² and employs nearly 1500 people in South Africa. Export growth directly sustains local manufacturing capacity, supplier development, and skills retention within South Africa, reinforcing the company’s contribution to the local economy.

Multotec has also established a local presence in key international markets, including China, Brazil, Australia, Botswana, Zambia, Chile, Canada, Germany and Ghana, enabling in-country assembly, fabrication, technical support, and skills transfer.

“We don’t simply export products. We share knowledge, by building local capability in our markets, and supporting local teams in maintaining and optimizing our solutions. This ensures customers receive fast, world-class service wherever they operate," Smit added.

Skills development underpinning long-term export success

Skills development was a key factor in Multotec’s Exporter of the Year recognition, with investment in people forming a cornerstone of the company’s export strategy. Multotec invests more than R10 million annually in skills development, learnerships, and technical programs.

“Our people are our most valuable asset. They are not just trained to operate equipment, but to analyse, solve problems, and continuously improve solutions. That depth of expertise is what builds trust with international customers and supports long-term relationships,” Smit noted.

Expanding international footprint through engagement

Multotec continues to expand its international footprint through active participation in global conferences and exhibitions. These engagements support strategic market entry, brand visibility and long-term relationship building, allowing the company to gain market insights, share technical expertise and deepen relationships across Africa, South America, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

"Winning the SACEEC Exporter of the Year Award acknowledges our people, innovation and contribution to South Africa’s export economy. The award affirms Multotec’s ability to deliver consistent export growth while strengthening South Africa’s industrial base, aligning directly with SACEEC’s mandate to promote globally competitive, locally rooted exporters," Smit concluded.