Nevada King levels up: Hits TSX‑V tier 1

Nevada King Gold (TSXV: NKG; US‑OTCQB: NKGFF) said the TSX Venture Exchange approved its move from Tier 2 to Tier 1 issuer status, effective October 20, 2025.

John Sclodnick, CEO of Nevada King, said, "Achieving Tier 1 issuer status reflects the strength of our financial position, enhances our visibility within the investment community, and validates the unique investment proposition that we offer, as we continue to advance our Atlanta Gold Mine project while growing the resource base through our comprehensive exploration programs."

The TSX‑V assigns issuers to tiers based on factors such as historical financial performance, development stage and available capital; Tier 1 denotes the exchange’s most advanced companies with substantial financial resources. The upgrade underscores Nevada King’s expansion and its focus on delivering long‑term shareholder value.

Nevada King holds 100% of the 130 km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project in Lincoln County, southeast Nevada, located on the Battle Mountain trend — a prolific Nevada gold belt that hosts multiple past and present producers. The property is a past‑producing open‑pit gold site and contains an NI 43‑101 pit‑constrained oxide resource reported at 1,020 koz gold in the measured and indicated category (27.7 Mt at 1.14 g/t)and an inferred resource of 99 koz gold (3.6 Mt at 0.84 g/t).

These figures appear in the NI 43‑101 Technical Report titled "Technical Report and Estimate of Gold and Silver Mineral Resources for the Atlanta Project, Lincoln County, Nevada, USA," effective September 6, 2024, and dated July 18, 2025, prepared by RESPEC (formerly Mine Development Associates).

Market analysts typically view a TSX‑V Tier 1 designation as a signal of stronger disclosure, capitalization and project maturity, which can help broaden investor interest and access to capital — factors relevant as Nevada King advances exploration and development at Atlanta.