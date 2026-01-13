New alliance brings autonomous hazard detection to mining operations

Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group and Decoda, an Australian mining technology firm, have formed a strategic alliance to provide real-time, autonomous haul road hazard detection for mines. The partnership aims to increase truck productivity, tire life, and fuel efficiency.

The companies have jointly developed KalPRO HaulSight, which builds on Kal Tire's existing KalPRO TireSight autonomous tire inspection system. HaulSight uses LiDAR and camera sensors mounted on haul trucks to detect road hazards instantly. The KalPRO HaulSight system represents a significant advancement in mining technology, potentially improving safety, efficiency, and productivity in mining operations.

"HaulSight's ability to detect road hazards as they arise means mines can prevent the tire damage that TireSight detects. We're excited about how this collaboration with Decoda will further our achievements in the autonomous space to bring customers even greater improvements to tire life, productivity and fuel efficiency," Christian Erdelyi, technology services director at Kal Tire's Mining Tire Group, stated.

The system integrates with Kal Tire's Tire & Operations Managing System (TOMS), allowing condition monitoring experts to assess flagged issues and automate priority-based work orders.

"HaulSight gives mine sites unprecedented visibility across the entire haul circuit and turns that insight into action. By making critical data easy to visualize and act on, operations see measurable improvements, like faster circuits and reduced downtime, from day one. Leveraging Kal Tire's longstanding relationships means we have the chance to bring these benefits to more mines, so we're pleased to be a part of such a valuable partnership," George Spink, executive general manager at Decoda, commented.

HaulSight enables quick reactions from road crews to create optimal road conditions, maximizing cycle speed and fuel efficiency. The system also provides long-term planning insights for tire maintenance and road upgrade investments.

Kal Tire has been testing HaulSight in Canadian mine sites for 18 months, with strong results in sub-zero conditions. The system can guide truck operators to avoid road hazards in real-time. As mines move towards autonomous and electric vehicles, HaulSight's benefits become more significant. The system can detect and prevent issues that human drivers might not perceive, such as unexpected road undulations that could cause spillage and stress to truck components.

