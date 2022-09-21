New Cat 789 truck offers better fuel efficiency and speed

Caterpillar has launched the new Cat 789 mining truck, building on a legacy of proven performance to offer efficiency gains, the next generation of cab comfort and cutting-edge connectivity. Its design offers a weight advantage over the competition to haul more material every load and deliver a cost-per-tonne advantage. A proven performer, high uptime reliability reduces overall costs to deliver a better bottom line.

The new 789 moves more material with less fuel, offering up to 9% reduced fuel consumption compared to the Tier 2 design. An advanced powertrain increases engine life by 12% and delivers better shifting and acceleration. Offering the highest horsepower in its class, this mining truck features 10% more payload and is over 5% faster on grade than competitive trucks.

The Cat 3516E engine in the new 789 is fuel-optimized for lesser regulated countries or can be configured with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) for meeting EU Stage V and U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final standards. Two power selections offer 1,417 kW to match performance of existing fleet trucks or 1,566 kW for faster cycle times.

Delivering long-life reliability, the new engine features design modifications to the camshaft and piston for optimal fuel efficiency, and structural improvements to the cylinder head and crankshaft deliver 12% more durability than the 3516C. The engine’s 23% net torque rise delivers unequalled lugging force during acceleration, on steep grades and in rough underfoot conditions.

The 789’s features advanced power electronic control strategy (APECS) transmission delivers productivity and efficiency improvements that can reduce cycle times. Forward momentum and torque are maintained while shifting with optimum gear selection resulting in faster acceleration. It offers more continuous torque and rimpull to deliver more power to the ground, making it possible to use a higher gear on grade to optimize fuel efficiency.

A choice of multiple body style configurations allows mines to equip the 789 to meet specific site needs. The high-performance body maximizes payload by reducing the weight by 2.0 to 5.0 tonnes or more. The mine specific body excels in mature mines, while the combination body combines features of high volume and optional liners to haul both ore and overburden. The original standard, dual slope body, provides excellent load retention, and the X body features the latest structural designs and offers more volume at a lower weight.

The 789’s larger, more ergonomic next generation cab has a walk-through design and more interior room. Featuring 40% less sound pressure level, the quieter cab includes automated temperature control and cab filtration for a more comfortable environment.

Two ideally located 254-mm screens consolidate all machine data, controls and guidance information, and applications like Cat MineStar to reduce the number of required displays. New speed coaching provides operators real-time feedback on truck operation to maximize productivity, while more accurate measurements on the payload monitoring system delivers improved load tracking. Its 360° surround view camera with object detection improves safety.

Cutting-edge connectivity

Fully integrated Cat electronics on the 789 includes 100 Mbps, two-wire ethernet connectivity for faster data transfer to improve access to information. The future-proof technology platform includes every 789 being factory-equipped with Cat Product Link Elite with standard connectivity via cellular 4G/LTE and available cellular or satellite radio for reliable data transfer. A new telematics platform promotes greater data acquisition and faster transmission to locally hosted or Cat's cloud-based applications.

The 789’s next generation of enhanced serviceability incorporates extended-interval filters with ground-level access, grouped service points and a new centralized service center option. It features an extended 12,000-hour coolant life and double the hydraulic and transmission filter life to 1,000 hours to reduce service time. New remote flash and remote troubleshoot help to further improve machine uptime and performance by instantly providing access to the latest software updates and making it possible to remotely troubleshoot the truck.

Superior braking and retarding control for the 789 is delivered by Caterpillar’s patented, oil-cooled, multiple disc brakes to provide immediate, fade-resistant braking and retarding.

The 789 next generation mining truck replaces the current 789 Stage V/Tier 4 Final model. The popular Cat 789D will continue to be produced and is available to markets outside of North America and Europe.

More information about the new Cat 789 mining truck can be found at www.cat.com.