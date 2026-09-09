New Cat D11 XE electric-drive dozer pushes productivity higher

New Cat D11 XE electric-drive dozer. Credit: Caterpillar

Caterpillar has launched the Cat D11 XE, its first electric-drive large dozer, promising mining operations higher productivity, lower fuel consumption and reduced ownership costs compared with the next-generation D11.

The machine consumes up to 25% less fuel per unit of material moved and can push 5% to 10% more material per hour, Caterpillar said. Its drivetrain has 60% fewer moving parts, while the C32B engine is designed to extend rebuild life by up to 20%.

“The D11 XE is designed to help customers get more from every hour of operation. By combining the proven capability of the D11 platform with the benefits of electric drive, it delivers meaningful gains in productivity, efficiency and lifecycle value,” said Luke Fischer, Caterpillar product application specialist. "It also reflects how far dozer performance has advanced, offering up to 25% greater efficiency than today's D11 and up to 40% greater efficiency than the first D11N introduced in 1986." He said combining the D11 platform with electric drive provides gains in productivity, efficiency and lifecycle value.

The system replaces the mechanical bevel gear with a generator, inverter and two motors that deliver consistent power to the tracks. With no gears to shift, operators gain smoother turns and manoeuvrability. Planned repair intervals for major components increase from 15,000 to 18,000 hours.

Available technologies include AutoCarry, 3D Grade Control, Automated Blade Assist and automatic ripper control. The dozer can also use MineStar Command for remote and semi-autonomous operation. Caterpillar said parts commonality with the D11 reaches 85%, supporting maintenance and reducing downtime. Caterpillar press release