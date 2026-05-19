New Denso covercoat targets corrosion on minimally prepped surfaces

Covercoat is a corrosion protection encasement system for column bases. Credit: Denso

In mining facilities, column bases and steel supports are often over-exposed to UV, standing water and other environmental hazards. To provide resources to protect against these challenges, Denso, a company specializing in corrosion prevention and sealing technologies, has announced its covercoat system.

This multi-layer covercoat is designed to work on minimally prepped surfaces, which, according to Denso, "eliminates the need for costly abrasive blasting." The company added that its strong adhesion technology allows the covercoat to be applied to irregular shapes and otherwise difficult structures.

Beyond this, Denso also says that the system is built for longevity. "Once applied, Denso covercoat forms a seamless, durable barrier that delivers over 20 years of corrosion resistance with virtually no maintenance," the company said in a press release.

The system includes six products: the "Hi-Tack" primer, profiling mastic, petrolatum tape, polyester scrim and a two‑part basecoat and an acrylic topcoat. Each layer adds a function — from surface wetting to profile smoothing and weatherproofing — resulting in a uniform barrier that can be installed easily. Denso points to the real-word installation at the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station as evidence of the system’s durability in corrosive coastal environments.