New Festo tool streamlines automation system planning and configuration

Festo introduced System Configurator, a free online tool that enables OEMs, system integrators and distributors to design complete automation systems in one workflow. The tool combines sizing, configuration, and commissioning to help teams work faster and reduce design time. It is designed for packaging, material handling, assembly, and custom machine builders.

Festo, founded in 1925 and based in Esslingen, Germany, is a leading supplier of automation technology and technical education. The company has been operating in Canada for 50 years.

The launch addresses increasing pressure on machine builders to develop systems faster with fewer engineering resources and less tolerance for rework. System Configurator supports real-world requirements by allowing teams to lay out a complete architecture, specify components, and confirm compatibility before ordering hardware or beginning commissioning.

Engineers can follow a typical machine design workflow in the tool. They can select the PLC and fieldbus, add components, size axes, configure parts, organize components into modules, validate compatibility, generate a bill of materials, and share projects across teams.

System Configurator ensures consistent decision-making throughout the design process. It integrates three of Festo's core sizing and selection tools, creating a seamless transition between electric and pneumatic design decisions within a unified model.

Festo offers a complete range of pneumatic, motion, and remote I/O components designed to work together. The integration of sizing and configuration into the workflow enables faster, more accurate designs with reduced risk of mismatches or rework.

For more information on the Festo System Configurator, view this YouTube video.