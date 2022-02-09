New flexible, connected belt scale from Thermo Fisher Scientific

Belt scale weighing systems are essential to most bulk materials handling facilities, including cement manufacturing and mining sites. The new Thermo Scientific Ramsey Flex electronic integration solution enables highly reliable, cost-effective, easy-to-use weighing with bespoke functionality.

Ramsey Flex is the ‘brain’ of the belt scale and operator interface, enabling process management and control in the field, local control room, or remotely. It can be used for new belt scale or retrofit projects with Thermo Scientific belt scales or those of many other suppliers. It can also be used for single-conveyor projects or complex multi-scale systems.

“Ramsey Flex honours our heritage in high-performance weighing integrators, with a new design offering engineered simplicity and state-of-the-art functionality. Our process customers have asked for remote operation, control flexibility, affordability, ease-of-operation, and simplified maintenance. We are confident Ramsey Flex meets these needs and delivers real value for our customers, said Kyle D’Silva, director of marketing for production process and analytics at Thermo Fisher Scientific.”

Key features of Ramsey Flex include:

A large touch screen, making it easy for operators to access information, switch between functions, and perform operations.

Industry 4.0 connectivity, including compatibility with ModBus and ProfiBus, for centralized control room operation or remote access.

Multiple options designed to improve cost efficiency in various applications, including the ability to share one integrator across two belt scales, or to use a blind integrator where human interaction is not required.

Multi-language display for efficient training and support, including Arabic, Russian, Portuguese, Simplified Chinese, and others.

Ramsey Flex is built to be a modern, robust solution for today and well into the future. It allows customers to adapt as their processes grow, and to seamlessly add additional scales into their connected networks.

For more information on the Thermo Scientific Ramsey Flex, please visit ThermoFisher.com/RamseyFlex.