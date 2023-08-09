New Found confirms 167 g/t gold over 4.7 metres at Queensway

New Found Gold (TSX-V: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) announced the results from nine diamond drill holes completed as part of a follow-up drill program at its new Iceberg discovery near Gander, Nfld., on its Queensway gold project.

Results include 167 g/t gold over 4.7 metres in NFGC-23-1157, which was intersected 32 metres down dip of a previously reported 19.6 g/t gold over 5.3 metres in NFGC-23-1217 and 125.0 metres along strike to the south of previously reported 105 g/t gold over 27.1 metres in NFGC-23-1210 at Iceberg. This interval is interpreted to be close to true width and occurs at a vertical depth of 170 meters, demonstrating strong high-grade gold continuity down-dip at depth.

Iceberg is 300 metres northeast of Keats Main zone along the Appleton fault zone. The segment is defined over a strike length of 665 metres, with high-grade gold mineralization starting at surface and currently extended to a vertical depth of 170 metres.

Greg Matheson, COO of New Found, described the results as “an excellent example of how high-grade the Queensway veins can be. A ribbon of gold can be seen throughout this particular vein, resulting in a sample assaying over 1,000 g/t gold.”

He also said that the high-grade nature of Queensway project has been demonstrated in their drilling to date and the company is pleased “to see these numbers with such strong continuity continue to depth.”

Iceberg and Iceberg East remain open in all directions and drilling is ongoing to expand along strike and to depth with several intervals currently pending assay results.

The company is now amid a 500,000-metre drill program at Queensway and approximately 42,700 metres of core is pending assay results.

More information, visit www.NewFoundGold.ca.