New Found Gold confirms extended mineralization at Keats West

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff August 17, 2023 At 2:10 pm
Mineralization from NFGC-23-1149 at ~58 metres. New Found Gold says recent drill results add to known gold mineralization at Keats West. Credit: New Found Gold

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) has announced the results from 16 drill holes testing the newly discovered Keats West zone on its Queensway project in Newfoundland.

Results include 5.81 g/t gold over 30.1 metres in NFGC-23-1149 occurring 60 metres below surface and is 110 metres down-dip of previously reported 18.9 g/t gold over 16.0 metres in NFGC-22-773 (Nov. 23, 2022) at Keats West. The company says this interval is interpreted to be close to true width and adds to the growing list of broad intervals of gold mineralization at Keats West.

Additionally, 7.01 g/t gold over 10.5 metres in NFGC-23-1184 was intersected a further 130 metres down-dip from NFGC-23-1149, and 2.49 g/t gold over 19.4 metres in NFGC-22-1043 and 3.23 g/t gold over 11.35 metres in NFGC-23-1110 in the westernmost panel of the Keats West structure, an area where gold mineralization is located at surface covered by minimal overburden. Several intercepts from this western panel are pending.

Keats West has a known footprint 305 metres long by 315 metres wide and starts at surface with all intercepts drilled to date occurring above 130 metres vertical depth. The zone has a cumulative average thickness of 30 metres.

Melissa Render, VP of exploration, says the results encourage further exploration. “One area of strong exploration potential lies deeper within this domain surrounding Keats, Iceberg and Keats West,” she said.

For more information, visit www.NewFoundGold.ca.

