New Found Gold drills 105 g/t over 27 metres, including 757 g/t at Iceberg discovery

New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG; NYSE:NFGC) continues its successful drilling program at the Queensway gold project near Gander, Nfld. The latest bonanza grades come from the newly discovered Iceberg zone, one of 14 zones discovered on the property.

Hole NFGC-23-1210 returned 105.32 g/t gold along its 27.1 metre length beginning at 59.8 metres below surface. The length included intersections of 59.0 g/t over 0.85 metre, 22.82 g/t over 0.45 metre, 39.92 g/t over 3.15 metres, 38.92 g/t over 3.15 metres, 159.61 g/t over 1.05 metre, 234.69 g/t over 7.3 metres, and 756.96 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, ending at 81.4 metres below surface.

The Iceberg zone is currently drill-defined over a strike length of 550 metres and represents the eastern extend of the Keats-Baseline fault zone, the same that that hosts the Keats Main zone. The Keats Main-Iceberg-Iceberg East mineralized corridor has a combined strike length of 1 .8 km. Iceberg and Iceberg East remain open in all directions and is currently being drilled to expand its footprint.

“With the majority of drilling at Queensway focused in the top 250 metres, and with the seismic program well underway, we look forward to exploration drilling later in 2023 when we can use the drill bit to target the deeper plumbing along the Appleton fault zone with an eye towards finding feeder zones and repetitions in mineralization,” VP of exploration Melissa Render said in a news release.

At the time of writing, New Found was in the midst of a 500,000-metre drill program at the Queensway project, and approximately 55,135 metres of core is awaiting assay results.

