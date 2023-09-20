New Found Gold finds another 17.8 g/t over 8.3 metres at 421 zone

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) continues to successfully drill at its Queensway gold project 15 km west of Gander, Nfld. […]
By Marilyn Scales September 20, 2023 At 1:57 pm
Visible gold seen in core from hole NFGC-22-1005 from about 50 metres downhole. Credit: New Found Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) continues to successfully drill at its Queensway gold project 15 km west of Gander, Nfld. The company released the latest assays from the 421 zone, a high-grade structure that crosscuts the southern end of the Keats Main zone.

Hole NFGC-12-1130 returned 17.83 g/t gold over 8.3 metres, including 66.96 g/t over 0.7 metre, and 44.33 g/t over 2 metres.

“Not only has this additional drilling greatly improved our understanding of the 421 zone, and more specifically, the controls on the high-grade gold mineralization, it has also added to the list of high-grade results emanating from the highly prospective AFZ [Appleton fault zone] corridor, said VP exploration Melissa Render.

New Found also drilled the historic Grouse zone, 2.7 km south of Keats, for the first time. Hole NFGC-22-1005 returned 3.56 g/t gold over 4.9 metres, including 17.41 g/t over 2 metres; 8.51 g/t over 2 metres, including 17.01 g/t over 1 metre; and 6.77 g/t over 2.2 metres, including 19.14 g/t over 0.6 metre. Hole NFGC-22-1047 assayed 1.34 g/t gold over 9.7 metres. The third hole reported, NFGC-22-1053, returned 2.74 g/t gold over 2.3 metres, 2.32 g/t over 5.6 metres, and 2.67 g/t over 2 metres.

The small-pass program at the Grouse zone gives New Found confidence that the ARZ system extends well south of Keats, said Render. “Only 30,000 metres of drilling has been conducted by New Found south of the highway, and this is an obvious area that we will be targeting,” she added.

More information is posted on www.NewFoundGold.ca.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Sep 20 2023 - Sep 21 2023
Smart Water Utilities Canada 2023
Oct 02 2023 - Oct 05 2023
AGC Mine Closure 2023
Oct 03 2023 - Oct 05 2023
The 7th Senegal Inernational Mining Conference & Exhibition
Oct 03 2023 - Oct 05 2023
7th Senegal International Mining Conference & Exhibition

Related Posts