New Found Gold finds another 17.8 g/t over 8.3 metres at 421 zone

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) continues to successfully drill at its Queensway gold project 15 km west of Gander, Nfld. The company released the latest assays from the 421 zone, a high-grade structure that crosscuts the southern end of the Keats Main zone.

Hole NFGC-12-1130 returned 17.83 g/t gold over 8.3 metres, including 66.96 g/t over 0.7 metre, and 44.33 g/t over 2 metres.

“Not only has this additional drilling greatly improved our understanding of the 421 zone, and more specifically, the controls on the high-grade gold mineralization, it has also added to the list of high-grade results emanating from the highly prospective AFZ [Appleton fault zone] corridor, said VP exploration Melissa Render.

New Found also drilled the historic Grouse zone, 2.7 km south of Keats, for the first time. Hole NFGC-22-1005 returned 3.56 g/t gold over 4.9 metres, including 17.41 g/t over 2 metres; 8.51 g/t over 2 metres, including 17.01 g/t over 1 metre; and 6.77 g/t over 2.2 metres, including 19.14 g/t over 0.6 metre. Hole NFGC-22-1047 assayed 1.34 g/t gold over 9.7 metres. The third hole reported, NFGC-22-1053, returned 2.74 g/t gold over 2.3 metres, 2.32 g/t over 5.6 metres, and 2.67 g/t over 2 metres.

The small-pass program at the Grouse zone gives New Found confidence that the ARZ system extends well south of Keats, said Render. “Only 30,000 metres of drilling has been conducted by New Found south of the highway, and this is an obvious area that we will be targeting,” she added.

