New Found Gold hits more bonanza grades, expands Jackpot zone to 205 metres deep

New Found Gold (TSXV:NFG; NYSEA:NFGC) has received assays from 30 more drill holes from the Jackpot zone which keeps returning bonanza grades. The best results reported this week include 52 g/t gold over 2.9 metres and 31.5 g/t gold over 2.5 metres.
The company highlighted several results from the Jackpot zone:
The Jackpot zone, discovered in June last year, is now known to extend to 205 metres below surface and have a strike length of 185 metres. Within the zone, there is a high-grade portion defined over 75 metres strike with mineralization starting at surface and extending to a depth of 100 metres. The above assays come from material in that high-grade portion.
The Jackpot zone is part of New Found’s wholly owned Queensway gold project 15 km west of Gander, Nfld. The company is currently working on a 500,000-metre drill program.
More details and the latest technical report are posted on www.NewFoundGold.ca.
