New Found Gold reports ‘significant gold-bearing’ zone at K2

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSEA: NFGC) continues to publish results from drilling on its Queensway project near Gander, Nfld.

Drilling on the Stibnite vein on K2 yielded gold intervals including: 198 g/t gold over 2.0 meters in NFGC-22-952, 4.50 g/t of gold over 13.0 meters in NFGC-23-1303, 6.51 g/t gold over 5.1 meters in NFGC-23-1387, and 13.7 g/t gold over 3.9 meters in NFGC-23-1391. Spanning 105 meters in strike length, the Stibnite vein also features the antimony-bearing sulphide stibnite, marking a unique find within Queensway north.

The company says drilling over the 36 holes newly reported holes on K2 has extended the mineralized footprint to 410 metres by 395 metres. Gold mineralization is evident from the surface to a maximum depth of 250 meters.

Melissa Render, New Found VP of exploration, said the results confirm the complexity and abundance of veins at K2. “Drilling at K2 has led to the discovery of a significant gold-bearing structural zone with a large and growing footprint that includes an array of veining and strong associated gold grades,” Render said.

