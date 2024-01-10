New high-grade – +100 g/t – discovery for New Found Gold at the Honeypot zone

By Marilyn Scales January 10, 2024 At 1:41 pm
Visible gold in drill core from the Honeypot zone at the Queensway gold project in Newfoundland. Credit: New Found Gold

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSE-A: NFGC) has received the results of 16 diamond drill holes that tested the Honeypot zone, part of the Queensway gold project 15 km west of Gander, Nfld. The zone was discovered last year 230 metres north of the Jackpot zone and on the east side of the Appleton fault zone.

Here are highlights from Honeypot:

  • NFGC-23-1810: 26.35 g/t gold over 7.65 metres, including 101.72 g/t over 1.8 metre and 24.06 g/t over 0.5 metre.
  • NFGC-23-1828: 2.05 g/t gold over 14.7 metres.
  • NFGC-23-1900: 6.70 g/t gold over 6.2 metres, including 16.93 g/t over 0.5 metre and including 17.24 g/t over 1.1 metre, and separately 1.5 g/t over 2 metres.
  • NFGC-23-1931: 23.05 g/t gold over 5.3 metres, including 71.42 g/t over 0.5 metre, 67.99 g/t over 1 metre, and 11.39 g/t over 1 metre.

Gold at Honeypot is hosted within a primary fault that has been defined by drilling over a strike length of 280 metres to a depth of 190 metres. The domain shows good continuity, and the grade appears higher at depth.

New Found VP of exploration Melissa Render said the 2024 drill program will follow up at Honeypot to expand the known mineralization. The company is working on a 650,000-metre drill program at Queensway.

No NI 43-101 compliant resource estimate has been completed.

Details about the Queensway project are posted on www.NewFoundGold.ca.

