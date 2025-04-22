New hyperspectral camera reveals previously undetectable mineral signatures

HAIP Solutions launched the BlackIndustry SWIR 1.7 Pro Max, a SWIR hyperspectral camera with the world’s highest spatial resolution of 2560 pixels. This advancement in hyperspectral imaging brings an unprecedented level of detail to industrial and scientific applications. This new camera reveals previously undetectable mineral signatures through hyperspectral imaging.

The tech company released this list of the key features of the new camera: SWIR range (900 - 1730 nm), ultra-narrow 5 µm slit option, spectral resolution of <3 nm FWHM, enables the detection of fine absorption features that were previously invisible, integrated NVIDIA GPU for real-time data processing, and fast and accurate analysis in demanding environments.

The company has mentioned one of the key application areas is in geology and mining where precise mineral identification is essential. HAIP Solution’s latest case study focuses on calcite, a mineral where fine spectral details can now be observed with unmatched clarity.

Calcite, also known as calcium carbonate, is a naturally occurring mineral composed of calcium, carbon, and oxygen (CaCO3). It is found in rocks such as limestone, marble, and chalk, making it one of the most abundant minerals on Earth. Its versatility and chemical stability make it essential in industries ranging from construction and manufacturing to healthcare and environmental applications.

HAIP Solutions stated that, “The purity degrees of the minerals can therefore be distinctly identified, as can be observed in the false color display of the samples – entirely without prohibitively expensive hyperspectral cameras until 2500 nm.”

