New Komatsu PC3400-11 excavator boosts productivity and improves fuel efficiency

Komatsu introduced its new 16-cylinder PC3400-11 excavator with a 31% boost to productivity and a 22% improvement in fuel efficiency. Komatsu’s newest excavator is optimized for efficient mining operations, as it features bucket sizes of 18 m³ to 24 m³ to ensure ideal matching for 90-tonne to 190-tonne class mining trucks.

The 4-cycle, water-cooled, direct injection machine comes equipped with vastly improved engineering power, a much longer reach, and the highest digging force. It comes with a better fast-digging cycle to maximize work output.

The excavator comes equipped with an intelligent load sensing hydraulic system to analyze operator input and load. This improves multifunction performance with efficient power distribution in each pump. Smooth priority shift transition will result in increased productivity from each machine.

Finally, the new excavator has a customized operator cab specifically for mining operations. The cab is a comfortable working environment for long periods. The operator cab has also been solidly constructed with a top guard that is compliant with ISO-10262 standards.

