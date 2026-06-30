New Liebherr LMD 1200 boosts mobility

The LMD 1200. Credit: Liebherr

Liebherr has launched the LMD 1200, a dragline machine designed for extreme conditions and easy relocation.

A dragline machine is a long‑boom mining excavator that uses a suspended bucket to pull away overburden so crews can reach the minerals underneath.

The company said the new machine has a maximum lifting capacity of 30 tonnes with a working radius of 40 metres. The LMD 1200 can also be outfitted with a dragline bucket of up to 12.25 cubic metres and can dig to depths of 25 metres. The machine blends auto‑adjusting hydraulic winch control with grooved large‑diameter ropes and quick‑change rope to extend the service life of the rope.

Liebherr said mobility was a priority of the new design. In a news release, it said, “The entire mining dragline can be assembled or disassembled within a week,” adding that this was a “clear advantage” compared to previous models, considering the machine weighs in at over 360 tonnes.

The model was unveiled as part of the 50th anniversary of Liebherr-Werk in June 2026. It is currently available to order.