New lithium sampling tool from Zelandez will boost exploration and production at brine projects

Zelandez, the leading provider of technology to the lithium brine industry, has made its new borehole formation tester (BFT) available to lithium developers worldwide.

The BFT is the world’s slimmest pump-through formation tester designed to specifically address lithium miners’ needs by measuring aquifer pressure, analyzing fluids downhole in real-time, and obtaining representative brine samples. It significantly reduces the costs of lithium brine development when compared to the less accurate conventional packer testing method.

Lithium developers will no longer depend on large expensive rig-deployed sampling, which has high supply costs, to retrieve brine samples from below ground. The BFT reduces the time needed to sample quality lithium brine. Contaminated brine samples will become a thing of the past. The BFT provides detailed pressure and productivity data and allows hydrogeology teams to optimize brine and lithium production. It speeds up the development period required to bring lithium to market at a lower cost.

Currently, no product or service offers lithium operations the level of pressure measurement, fluid characterization, and reservoir testing that the BFT does.

The BFT enables the lithium mining industry to conduct rigless pressure and permeability testing and fluid sampling in slim boreholes down to 122 mm (PQ). The BFT provides testing and sampling in low permeability, laminated, fractured, unconsolidated, and heterogeneous formations. It enhances decision-making by delivering real-time access to actionable aquifer data. Through enhanced definition of the complex sub-surfaces poor well deliverability is mitigated. It also enables miners to understand better and meet their reinjection requirements.

Zelandez’s BFT serves the testing and sampling needs of the lithium brine, groundwater, hard rock, coal seam gas, natural hydrogen, and helium sectors.

Learn more on www.Zelandez.com.