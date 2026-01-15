New partnership promises to reduce European reliance on lithium battery imports

Altris, a Swedish sodium-ion battery developer, and Draslovka, a global leader in speciality chemicals, have formed a strategic partnership to establish Europe's first industrial-scale sodium-ion cathode value chain. The companies will scale up production of Altris' patented sodium-ion cathode active material (CAM) at Draslovka's facility in Kolín, Czech Republic, with an annual capacity of up to 350 tonnes of CAM.

The partnership includes a 19.3 MEUR in-kind investment by Draslovka in Altris. The companies will convert an existing line at Draslovka's Kolín facility to produce Altris' sodium-ion CAM, enabling rapid market entry and efficient scaling. The converted line will support production equivalent to around 175 MWh of sodium-ion cell capacity annually.

Draslovka's investment secures long-term access to its licenses, process expertise, and a jointly developed plant design for Altris. The companies plan to start production in later in the third quarter and early in the fourth quarter of 2026.

This collaboration aligns with Europe's efforts to localize battery materials production and diversify beyond lithium-only supply chains. By producing CAM in Kolín and preparing for larger-scale capacity, Altris and Draslovka aim to create a Western, sodium-ion-based alternative that reduces reliance on imported inputs and enhances the resilience of the battery ecosystem.

"This exciting partnership with Altris is an important milestone for Draslovka, as we continue strategically investing in concrete opportunities to leverage our world class expertise in chemistry and sustainable technology. By establishing a fully connected value chain production capacity in Europe, we are in a position to deliver high-quality sodium-ion solutions without relying on external links in the chain," Pavel Brůžek, CEO of Draslovka, stated.

"This alliance exemplifies how Altris is building a European sodium-ion value chain with leading industrial partners. Europe is no longer waiting for sodium-ion to mature elsewhere – we are industrialising it here, with Western manufacturing and Western supply. It reflects our strategy to focus on what we do best: delivering world-class cathode material that supports a more resilient European battery supply," Christer Bergquist, CEO of Altris, commented.

More information can be found at www.Draslovka.com and www.Altris.se/