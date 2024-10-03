New Sandvik push bore reamer system ups penetration, cuts downtime when slot hole drilling

Sandvik introduced its latest push bore reamer system at MINExpo last month in Las Vegas. The system improves penetration rate, minimizes downtime, and simplifies in-field service in underground slot hole drilling.

Introduced in February 2024, the tool system includes two 740-mm-diameter push bore reamers — one for upwards and one for downwards push boring — and a fit-for-purpose cutter.

Key upgrades include simplified in-field service with bolted-on wing and wear pads and a patented saddle design for better material clearing in the cutter pocket. The cutter itself is equipped with a tougher carbide grade and a steeper cone angle on the shell to reduce skidding and carbide damage. It also features an improved bearing design and more heat-tolerant grease.

Simulations and tests confirm superior quality and productivity, extended service life and less downtime. By reducing hole size from 750 mm to 740 mm and enabling higher rig capacity, the new reamer allowed customers to experience increased penetration rates. Less servicing and easier spare parts changes can save an average operation around 180 hours in a year, as these processes are now more than 35% faster than for the previous reamers.

"Our customers will experience fewer cutter changes, easier in-field spare part replacements and reduced service-related transportation, improving both safety and sustainability,” said Russell Clayton, product manager raise boring at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions. “We also took the opportunity to design both up and down 740-mm reamers to utilize identical spare part components as far as practically possible, and this sufficiently reduces inventory demands when you plan to drill with both reamers.”

