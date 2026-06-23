NewFields Canada expands with Calgary office

NewFields Canada has expanded its operations with the opening of a new office in Calgary, marking the company’s third Canadian location alongside its offices in Saskatoon and Toronto.

NewFields Canada’s new Calgary office. Credit: NewFields Canada

Located in downtown Calgary, the office will be led by senior hydrogeologist Sarah McArthur. The company said the new location will support its growing team in Alberta and provide office and meeting space for clients in the mining and energy sectors.

Map illustrating the location of NewFields Canada’s new Calgary office. Credit: NewFields Canada



Why Alberta?

Calgary’s position as Canada’s energy capital and its growing role in critical minerals development make it a strategic location for engineering and environmental consulting firms serving the resource sector. The city is home to numerous mining, energy and infrastructure companies, while Alberta’s increasing focus on critical minerals has created new opportunities for firms providing hydrogeological, environmental and mine waste management expertise. NewFields said its downtown office is located near major mining and energy companies and will support its growing team in the region.

"I’ve had the privilege of seeing this respect-based culture thrive in Saskatoon and Toronto, and I look forward to watching it grow with our team in Calgary," said Leon Botham, president of NewFields Canada.

NewFields Canada is an engineering consulting firm that provides design, engineering and construction services to the mining and energy industries. The company said it continues to support a hybrid work model across Canada.