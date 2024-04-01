Nexyn from Exyn unleashes modular robotic autonomy for 3D mapping

The newest addition to Exyn’s ecosystem is the Exyn Nexys that offers expanded possibilities for deployments and 3D data capture. The unique design allows for deployment in various configurations, including, handheld, back-mounted, vehicle-mounted, drone-integrated, or via ground robots.

Nexys can be quickly and easily switched between a variety of configurations, giving you the flexibility and cost efficiency to use one device in any mapping environment. This adaptability makes Nexys an essential tool for comprehensive mapping across diverse environments, from indoor and underground spaces to rugged outdoor terrains.

Capture survey grade data – fast – with real-time colorization and visualization in the field to ensure the scan area is correct and complete before you leave the site.

Exyn says Nexys is smarter and more powerful than anything in the market, our proprietary autonomy algorithms – coupled with our SLAM-based LiDAR scanning technology – deliver survey-grade results faster, safer, and more efficiently than ever before without a pilot in the loop.

Readers wanting to learn more, should contact Exyn and request a personalized demo about how to harness the benefits of our modular 3D mapping solution.