NIOB intersects syenitic pegmatite at Bardy

North American Niobium and Critical Minerals (NIOB) (CSE: NIOB; FSE: KS82.F; OTCQB: NIOMF) has reported the first drill results from its 2026 exploration program at the Bardy property in Quebec, intersecting eight metres of syenitic pegmatite in an initial drill hole. The company said the interval is considered significant because syenitic pegmatites can be associated with niobium and rare earth element mineralization. Assays are pending.

Map of the Bardy property. Credit: NIOB

The Bardy project is one of several Quebec critical mineral properties being advanced by the company as it targets niobium and rare earth element discoveries in the Grenville Province.

Early exploration results

According to the company, the drill program was designed to test geophysical and geological targets identified through previous exploration work. The intersection of syenitic pegmatite supports the geological model being evaluated at Bardy and provides additional targets for follow-up drilling.

“We are encouraged by the first drill hole at Bardy,” said Murray Nye, chief executive officer of North American Niobium. “Intersecting syenitic pegmatite validates our targeting approach and supports continued exploration on the property.”

Drill sample. Credit: NIOB

The company said the eight-metre syenitic pegmatite interval was encountered within a broader zone of altered syenitic rocks during drilling at the Bardy target. Management noted that the presence of these rocks is consistent with the geological environment associated with niobium-bearing alkaline systems and supports the potential for a larger mineralized system on the property. The company plans to use the results to refine its geological model and guide future drilling.

The company also said drilling remains ongoing, with additional assay results and geological interpretations expected as the program advances.