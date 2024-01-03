Non-contact motion control offered by Conveyor Components

The model RMS-G non-contact motion control manufactured by Conveyor Components is a versatile zero speed control, which can provide protection to various types of rotating equipment. The RMS controller uses an inductive proximity sensor and a ferrous target disk affixed to the end-shaft to determine if a piece of equipment is rotating or if it has lost motion.

The RMS controller now incorporates some of the latest advances in electronic technology, such as “surface mount” componentry, which allows the circuit board assembly to be lower in profile, lighter in weight, and reliable in operation.

The RMS zero speed control is available in a NEMA 4 weatherproof polycarbonate enclosure, with either 120-V AC, 240-V AC, 24-V AC/DC input power (specify when ordering). The unpowered DP/DT output relay is capable of 5 amps at 120-V AC or 240-V AC. The inductive sensors, sensor mounting brackets and target disks are sold separately.

Additional information on this or any other product that Conveyor Components offers is available on www.ConveyorComponents.com.