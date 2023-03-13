Norcat launches Canada-wide mining innovation competition

Norcat, together with their technology partners, has launched the Mining Technology Innovation challenge, a Canada-wide competition for innovators to create 5G applications to enhance safety, productivity and operational improvements in the global mining industry.

As part of the challenge, start-ups and entrepreneurs from across Canada will develop and test technologies on the Rogers 5G wireless private network at the Rogers Technology Centre of Excellence at the NORCAT Underground Centre in Sudbury, Ont. These solutions, focused on safety, productivity, energy efficiency, and environmental impact, will also leverage edge technologies by Dell.

Applicants are asked to submit their proof-of-concept ideas by April 4. On April 21, finalists will be announced and invited to pitch their ideas to a panel of judges, including leaders from Rogers, Norcat and OVIN, as well as Dell, MICA, and leading Canadian mining companies, at a later date. Winners will be announced the first week of May.

Winners will receive up to $100,000 worth of support, including $25,000 in funding to develop their proof-of-concept within the Rogers technology centre for up to three months, with access to edge technologies by Dell as well as leverage the support of the OVIN northern regional technology development site to commercialize their solution. Throughout the three-month development period, winners will receive up to 100 hours of direct support from challenge partners, industry experts, and engineers.

“The Mining Technology Innovation challenge is an incredible opportunity for start-ups, entrepreneurs and problem solvers to continue developing innovative technological solutions for the mining sector, while strengthening Ontario’s end-to-end supply chain,” said Vic Fedeli, minister of economic development, job creation and trade. " Ontario has everything companies need to grow and thrive, and we are excited to see the made-in-Ontario solutions that will be developed through this challenge.”

“As the global mining industry continues to evolve, we have found that increased levels of collaboration, including challenge-based initiatives, have proven to be successful in unearthing fresh ideas and diverse perspectives,” said Don Duval, Norcat CEO. “We are thrilled to partner with Rogers, Dell Technologies and MICA to further the acceleration, adoption and deployment of emerging technologies that have the potential to revolutionize the global mining industry.”

To learn more about the competition, visit www.Norcat.org/innovation.