Northern Miner Podcast: Efficiency is main path to environmental mining, ft Safescape’s Steve Durkin

In this week’s episode, we have the pleasure of hosting Steve Durkin, director at Safescape, Bortana, and 3ME Technology. In this in-depth interview, Steve delves into the current state of the mining industry, focusing on its environmental impact and emissions. He also sheds light on how strict adherence to quarterly guidance goals can sometimes result in less efficient mining operations and how diesel fuel subsidies in Australia can contribute to a substantial waste of energy. Moreover, Steve emphasizes the importance of prioritizing efficiency for miners of all sizes as the primary means to reduce a company’s environmental footprint.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.