Northern Miner Podcast: Highlights from AME Roundup, ft Cochrane, Nesbitt, Ferguson and Wihlidal

This week’s episode features highlights from the AME Roundup 2023 conference, including interviews with Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane; Manitoba Natural Resources Minister Greg […]
February 9, 2023
Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories at the AME Roundup convention in Vancouver in January 2023.

This week’s episode features highlights from the AME Roundup 2023 conference, including interviews with Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane; Manitoba Natural Resources Minister Greg Nesbitt; Mark Ferguson, Research Director and the Head of Mining Studies, S&P Global Market Intelligence; and Mitchell Wihlidal, Product Development Associate with CDN Resource Laboratories. The interviews were conducted by Northern Miner reporter Henry Lazenby and Mining.com executive editor Frik Els.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

